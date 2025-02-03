Report: Man United pulled out of Mathys Tel transfer over £5 million Bayern Munich request

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Mathys Tel in action for Bayern
Mathys Tel is heading to Spurs (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly not expected to make any further signings, including the acquisition of a striker, even though a potential loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel was under consideration.

However, negotiations stalled when United baulked at Bayern’s £5 million loan fee demand, according to The Telegraph.

The 19-year-old Frenchman joined Bayern in 2022 from Stade Rennais for approximately €28 million. Despite his potential, Tel has found first-team opportunities limited at Bayern, leading him to seek more regular playing time elsewhere.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

United were keen to bring Tel in on loan with an option to buy for around £45 million at the end of the season. However, Bayern had other plans, pushing for a more financially beneficial deal that included an obligation to buy – something United weren’t prepared to agree to. The club were not happy with just doing a straight-up loan either.

More Stories / Latest News
Kieran Trippier in action for Newcastle United
Report: Newcastle United could still see veteran make deadline day exit
Rayan Cherki and Arne Slot
New developments hand major transfer opportunity to Liverpool for the summer
Arsenal logo on corner flag
Arsenal ready to pay massive release clause of attacker; player is Mikel Arteta’s priority

Mathys Tel’s move to Man United collapses

Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match
Mathys Tel is set to join Spurs on loan (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport was the first to reveal that the move would not take place. Arsenal were among the potential suitors but it was their rivals Tottenham Hotspurs that managed to secure a straight-up loan for the teenager.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg had previously reported that Tel was eager to make the move to Old Trafford “immediately,” but Bayern’s demands ultimately derailed any chance of a deal being completed.

However, the club deemed the £5 million loan fee excessive, especially for a short-term arrangement without a purchase option. This hesitation allowed Spurs to step in and secure Tel’s services on a dry loan, meaning without an option or obligation to buy.

United are looking at long-term stability over short-term fixes. The refusal to overpay for this deal has frustrated fans, though some have said they believe it suggests a commitment to sustainable growth and prudent financial management.

More Stories Mathys Tel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *