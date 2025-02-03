Mathys Tel is heading to Spurs (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly not expected to make any further signings, including the acquisition of a striker, even though a potential loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel was under consideration.

However, negotiations stalled when United baulked at Bayern’s £5 million loan fee demand, according to The Telegraph.

The 19-year-old Frenchman joined Bayern in 2022 from Stade Rennais for approximately €28 million. Despite his potential, Tel has found first-team opportunities limited at Bayern, leading him to seek more regular playing time elsewhere.

However, the club deemed the £5 million loan fee excessive, especially for a short-term arrangement without a purchase option. This hesitation allowed Spurs to step in and secure Tel’s services on a dry loan, meaning without an option or obligation to buy.

United are looking at long-term stability over short-term fixes. The refusal to overpay for this deal has frustrated fans, though some have said they believe it suggests a commitment to sustainable growth and prudent financial management.