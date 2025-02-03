“Medical done” – West Ham to complete striker deal on transfer deadline day

West Ham United manager Graham Potter. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are set to complete the loan signing of Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers were desperately looking to sign a new attacker and they have managed to do that late in the transfer window.

The poor form of Niclas Fullkrug and the long term absence of Michail Antonio made it clear that the Premier League club would sign a new attacker in the winter transfer window.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal were linked with a move for the young attacker but it is West Ham United who have won the race to sign the striker.

Romano has reported that all the documents have been exchanged between both the sides and the player’s medical is already done.

He wrote on X:

“West Ham and Brighton have exchanged all documents for Evan Ferguson deal.

“Formal signature expected in the morning after medical done.”

West Ham were desperately looking to sign a new striker

West Ham manager Graham Potter will now be reunited with Ferguson, having worked with the attacker at Brighton.

After showing sign of promise early in his career, Ferguson has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton.

He was keen to reunite with Potter who had given him his debut at Brighton a few seasons ago.

The Hammers would be hoping that the manager and striker can reconnect again and their partnership can work in the favour of the team.

Once being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the league, Ferguson is now joining West Ham where he will need to prove that he belongs to the top and the early promise that he showed in his career was not just a coincidence.