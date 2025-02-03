“The player has said no” – Newcastle United player refuses to leave the club

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been active in the winter transfer window but mostly with players leaving the club.

Miguel Almiron has left the Magpies and joined Atlanta United while defender Lloyd Kelly, who joined the club on a free transfer last summer, has moved to Juventus on loan with the Italian side having the option to buy the player in the summer transfer window.

Kieran Trippier is another player linked with an exit from the club even though Eddie Howe wants to keep him at the club.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with a move away from the Toon Army but according to journalist Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, Longstaff has made up his mind to stay at the club and continue his career at St James’ Park for the time being.

While speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Bailey provided the update about the future of the Newcastle midfielder.

“The player has said no to leaving,” he said.

“I think there was some touching base from Everton’s point of view, but Longstaff has made it clear that he is not ready to leave yet.

“He will be one for the summer.”

Sean Longstaff wants to be a part of Newcastle United history

Longstaff has made the perfect decision to stay at Newcastle this season as his team prepares to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg this week.

The Magpies have a 2-0 lead from the first leg and they are the favourites to qualify for the final which can give them an opportunity to end their trophy drought.

Longstaff would love to be a part of the history at the club and if he can contribute to the Magpies winning silverware, his name will forever be written in the history of the club.

A move away from St James’ Park could still materialise in the summer but right now, he is determined to help Howe’s team win silverware this season.