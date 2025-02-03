Kieran Trippier could leave this month Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier’s potential transfer from Newcastle United to Galatasaray remains a topic of interest, according to reports.

The Telegraph say that though there’s no immediate rush to finalise the deal, the Turkish transfer window remains open until February 11, providing Galatasaray ample time to negotiate terms for the seasoned right-back.

It comes after Ben Jacobs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Galatasaray intent on exploring a move for Kieran Trippier even though Eddie Howe wants him to stay. “No bid yet but Galatasaray prepared to pay close to €5m. Will revisit in summer if Newcastle’s position doesn’t change.”

Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, has been a pivotal figure for the Magpies. However, in the 2024-25 season, his role has diminished, with manager Eddie Howe favouring Tino Livramento as the starting right-back. His appearances have been limited primarily to cup matches for the club.

Despite the reduced playing time, Howe values Trippier’s experience and leadership. Reports suggest that while Galatasaray is keen on acquiring the former England international, Howe is reluctant to sanction his departure. The manager’s preference is to retain Trippier, but it’s out of his hands.

Newcastle United try to keep hold of their defender

There are indications that the board might be open to a sale, especially if a favourable offer emerges. For Galatasaray, securing a player of Trippier’s calibre would be a significant boost as they aim to strengthen their squad for domestic and European competitions.

Newcastle have already seen the exits of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta and Lloyd Kelly to Juventus. They are not, however, expected to bring in any additions.

Trippier made a second-half appearance as a substitute in Newcastle’s match against Fulham at St James’ Park, and Howe is reluctant to lose his experience within the squad.

Newcastle are pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League, but their hopes took a blow after a disappointing defeat to Marco Silva’s Fulham on Saturday.