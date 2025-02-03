Sources: Oliver Glasner pushing hard for ace defender being compared to Cannavaro

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, gestures during the Premier League match against Manchester United FC at Old Trafford on February 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace want to add Tiago Djalo to their squad on loan to strengthen their defensive options.

However, this potential transfer faces some difficulties because Juventus need to terminate Djalo’s current loan contract with Porto before agreeing a new deal with Palace.

Stuttgart, Genoa and AS Roma are also reportedly interested in Djalo, meaning Palace face competition in the transfer race.

Oliver Glasner hoping to land Tiago Djalo

Sources have advanced to CaughtOffside that if Palace are to have any chance of landing the player ahead of their rivals, that they need to give Djalo guarantees regarding playing time.

The 24-year-old would be willing to make a move this month on that basis.

The Eagles urgency to transfer a defender has increased following the recall of Trevoh Chalobah by Chelsea and the long-term injury to Chadi Riad.

The move for Djalo – who Federico Giunti says reminds him of Fabio Cannavaro (FC Inter 1908) – is therefore a priority ahead of the closure of the January transfer window on Monday night.

Despite an initial hesitancy to doing business with Chelsea again because of the Chalobah situation, Palace are also expected to sign Ben Chilwell in this window.

It’s a logical move for Chilwell because the player also needs regular playing time to get back to his best levels.

Squad regeneration continues for Oliver Glasner

Slavia Prague’s highly-rated midfielder, El Hadji Malick Diouf, is another player that Palace want to add to their squad in an attempt to strengthen for the rest of the campaign.

Palace want Tom Watkins and AC Milan’s Strahinja Pavlovic could be signed if the Djalo deal doesn’t happen.

Clearly it’s going to be a manic final day for the Eagles as they look to get the deals over the line which will help push them up the Premier League table.

Their brilliant win over Man United at Old Trafford saw them leapfrog the Red Devils into 12th position.