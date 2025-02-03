New developments hand major transfer opportunity to Liverpool for the summer

Rayan Cherki and Arne Slot (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly have an opportunity to seal the transfer of Lyon star Rayan Cherki in the summer as he looks set to see a January move to Borussia Dortmund break down.

The talented young Frenchman has shown great potential during his time in Ligue 1, and that’s often led to links with bigger clubs, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in this winter’s transfer window.

Cherki has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund in the last couple of days, but the latest from Florian Plettenberg is that that particular move is now off.

The Sky Germany journalist has provided an update on Cherki, saying: “Rayan #Cherki deal to Borussia Dortmund is 100 % OFF. Lyon boss John Textor told @kerry_hau: “Dortmund’s offer was communicated disrespectfully, far below market value, and poorly timed. Rayan Cherki will remain an important part of our squad until the end of the 2024/25 season.””

Should Liverpool try again for Rayan Cherki in the summer?

Liverpool have had a quiet winter window, so it’s probably fair to say that they’ll already have some idea in their minds about what they want to do in the summer.

The main thing for Reds fans to think about this week, therefore, is how to buy tickets for Liverpool vs Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Cherki was available on the cheap in January, so could have been a tempting option for the likes of Liverpool, Dortmund and other top clubs, but it seems it hasn’t worked out.

It remains to be seen if the opportunity might present itself again in the summer, or if Lyon will not be making him available for cheap at that time.

LFC might still have a need for Cherki or a similar player in a few months, though, with Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract.