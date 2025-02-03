Dario Essugo is wanted by Chelsea for the summer (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of signing Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne – but they may look to snatch Dario Essugo from Sporting CP in the summer, too.

Mathis Amougou, a 19-year-old midfielder from Saint-Etienne, has been a standout performer in Ligue 1 this season. Chelsea have agreed to a deal worth over £10 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

It’s anticipated – via various outlets – that Amougou will undergo his medical examination today before finalising the move, as the club caps off what was another busy transfer window.

In addition to Amougou, Chelsea have their eye on Essugo from Sporting CP ahead of the next transfer window in the summer.

Matt Law posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Chelsea made an enquiry over Dario Essugo this month and he’s one they could revisit in the summer. For today, however – as reported – they are pushing ahead with a deal for St-Étienne midfielder Mathis Amougou. Fee in the region of £12m.”

These potential signings align with Chelsea’s strategy under the current ownership to invest in the best young talent from across the globe. It’s currently unclear whether Amougou will join the first team immediately or if he might be loaned out, possibly to Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, to gain further experience.

Chelsea consider summer move for Dario Essugo

The acquisition of Essugo would bolster Chelsea’s midfield options as they continue to build – it has been reported that they wanted a new face for the centre of the park as Romeo Lavia faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

Having managed Essugo at Sporting, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is thought to be a big fan of the midfielder.

He handed Essugo his first-team debut at just 16 years old – a feat that made him Sporting’s youngest-ever debutant.

“[Dário] is a very talented kid. Congratulations to Dário, who deserved it. He was called to training, performed his duties and showed great quality in the two weeks he worked with us,” Amorim said via Magg.