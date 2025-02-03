Fabrizio Romano issues crucial update on Chelsea interest in Alejandro Garnacho

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has left Manchester United to join Aston Villa in a loan move and the Red Devils could lose another winger on deadline day.

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea throughout the winter transfer window.

Not only Chelsea but also Napoli have shown interest in signing the 20-year-old winger but the winger is still at Old Trafford with less than 24 hours left for the transfer window to shut down.

Garnacho started for Man United in the defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the future of the Man United star and whether Chelsea are in the mood to make a late move on transfer deadline day.

While speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Romano said:

“There is interest from Chelsea, but at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations, club-to-club.

“Let’s see if Chelsea will decide to do something last-minute. But as of now, while we are recording, there is still no proposal so there is still a chance for him to stay.”

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea?

Garnacho was in outstanding form for the Red Devils last season when he managed to score 10 goals.

His form this season has been disappointing and particularly since the arrival of Ruben Amorim at the club, the youngster has struggled to perform and the manager has even limited his playing time at the club.

Chelsea could offer the young winger the opportunity to revive his career, just like they have done with another Man United player Jadon Sancho in the past.

The transfer deadline day promises to be an exciting day and fans will be keeping an eye on this one.

If Garnacho were to move to Chelsea, it could be a great opportunity for him, especially considering Chelsea’s young, ambitious squad and their focus on developing talent.

However, the winger would have tough competition for places as the Chelsea squad is already filled with a number of wide attacking players.