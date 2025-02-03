Tottenham enquire about bringing back former player for free

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham are expected to target a move for one of their former players who left the club back in 2020 for more first team football.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are already thinking about their business of the summer transfer window this year.

Their main focus has been to strengthen their defense and their signing of Kevin Danso from Lens has shown exactly that.

Spurs have struggled at the back this season with injuries and the manager is keen to add depth to his squad.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are targeting a move for Southampton right-back Kyle-Peters.

The defender left Spurs because he wanted more playing time and at Southampton, he has managed to become one of the most important players for them.

Walker-Peters has entered the final year of his contract at the club and Spurs are ready to take advantage of this situation to sign the player at the end of the season.

Since his departure from the club, they have monitored the defender and his progress and their interest in signing him is not new.

The 27-year-old has now gained valuable experience in the last four years away from the North London club and he is now ready to challenge for a place in the starting line up at Spurs if he is given the chance.

Tottenham face competition to sign their former player

The player was being pursued by Galatasaray but he rejected a move to Turkey and is now keen on returning to Spurs and prove himself there under Postecoglou.

Walker-Peters made only 24 appearances for the club during his time in North London and now he wants to increase that tally by making a move to the Premier League club.

Tottenham face competition from Leicester City and Crystal Palace to sign the defender.

Ideally, Southampton were looking to offload the defender in the winter transfer window since they want to avoid the prospect of losing him for free in the summer.

However, with nothing advanced on his move away from the Premier League strugglers at the moment, an exit at the end of the season is the most likely option now.

In Tottenham related news, Lille midfielder Angel Gomes prefers a move to Spurs over his former club Man United.