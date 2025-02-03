Mathys Tel has joined Spurs (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have successfully negotiated a loan with an option to buy deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Initially, the youngster had declined a move to North London, but after discussions with Spurs’ manager Ange Postecoglou, he reconsidered and agreed to the transfer. The agreement will see Spurs covering Tel’s salary during his tenure in England until the end of the season.

Despite limited starting opportunities at Bayern, he netted six goals in 28 appearances last season and matched that tally in just ten games this term. His impressive goal-per-minute ratio has made him one of Europe’s standout super-subs.

Spurs acted swiftly to secure Tel’s services, especially given interest from clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The young Frenchman has signed a loan deal but the club have an option to make that permanent in the summer, reveals The Standard.

In addition to strengthening their first-team squad, Spurs is also focusing on future talent. The club is set to announce the signings of two 18-year-old prospects: midfielder Daniel Batty from Manchester City and central defender Luca Furnell-Gill from Liverpool, reports the same outlet.

Last season, Spurs’ U21s clinched the Premier League 2 title, but they’ve faced challenges this season, currently sitting in 21st place. The addition of Batty and Furnell-Gill is anticipated to provide a much-needed boost to the youth setup.

Batty, who has been with City since the Under-8 level, and Furnell-Gill will not be part of the first-team squad this season but will add depth to an academy struggling in Premier League 2, where Spurs currently sit 21st.

Tottenham’s failed attempt to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

They did, however, fail to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan for the rest of the season, according to David Ornstein.

The 26-year-old centre-back had been linked with Tottenham Hotspurs earlier on deadline day, but Aston Villa now won the race for his signature. The loan fee is reportedly in the same range as the £5 million deal Spurs had discussed with Chelsea.

Villa had been tracking Disasi for a while, but talks initially stalled as they explored other defensive options. However, with Diego Carlos leaving for Fenerbahce, they were determined to bring in reinforcements at the back.