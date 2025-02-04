“Door was clearly opened” – Arsenal were given the option to sign PL attacker

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal were desperate for an attacking signing in the January transfer window but the Gunners failed to sign their targets.

Mikel Arteta’s side are challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title this season and fans believed that signing an attacker could give them an edge against the Reds in the title race this season.

Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have not helped their cause but surprisingly, the Gunners decided against making any new signing.

They made a move for Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins but Unai Emery’s side quickly rejected the offer made by the North London club.

David Ornstein has now provided the latest update around the transfer saga, claiming that Villa were open to do the deal with the Gunners but on their own terms.

However, Arsenal rejected the request from Villa as the deal did not make financial sense for them.

Speaking on The Athletic’s podcast, Ornstein said, as reported by TBR Football:

“On Watkins, naturally these things are not easy when it gets to such a late point in the window. Clearly, Villa gave Arsenal the opportunity to do this deal or have a conversation on the basis of a £60 million possibility.

“That was something clearly Arsenal were not prepared to do at that value for a 29-year-old, who in their eyes is probably not worth that much. They decided to suggest around the £40m mark. Villa were being serious when they suggested £60 million because that’s where they value him and if they need to make the numbers work, with PSR and whatever else.

“That’s what they would have been prepared to have a conversation for. We don’t know if it would have led to an offer being accepted, but the door was clearly opened at that level and Arsenal weren’t prepared to go there.”

Arsenal missed out on the opportunity to sign Ollie Watkins

Only time will tell whether the Gunners made the right decision in not signing Watkins from Villa.

They need depth in their squad and their attacking firepower is thin considering the injuries they are facing.

Arteta’s side managed to beat Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend and displayed their ability to score goals but Kai Havertz is their only fit attacker at the club and if he gets injured, their could be a crisis at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club were also interested in signing RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko at one stage of the transfer window but they were soon told that he would not be leaving in the middle of the season.