Cristiano Ronaldo’s diabolical x-rated message to the likes of Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring his team's second goal from a penalty during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr and Al Wasl at King Saud University Stadium on February 03, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most outspoken footballers on the planet, but even he has gone a step too far this time.

The Portuguese, who celebrates his 40th birthday on Wednesday, is still doing the business in front of goal.

On Monday against Al Wasl in the Asian Champions League, Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes former managers to task

There’s little doubt he’s one of the best players of his generation, perhaps one of the best ever, but being humble was never his strong point.

Now he’s taken some of his former coaches to task, and whilst he hasn’t named any directly, it’s fairly obvious who he’s talking about.

?? Cristiano Ronaldo: “I had some really bad coaches”. “Some of them don't have a f*cking clue about football at all…”. pic.twitter.com/hmSrlalIUe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2025

“I had some really bad coaches,” he was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano on X.

“Some of them don’t have a f*cking clue about football at all.”

Whilst he’s lacked class in the past, this is a new low. There’s simply no need for such headline-grabbing antics.

Ronaldo recently dropped a hint about his future, and the disrespect he’s shown with his latest interview may mean he’s persona non grata as far as football coaches are concerned.

1000 goals within reach for Cristiano Ronaldo

A move to Wrexham hasn’t been ruled out either, in what would be an incredible coup for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

For now, the Portuguese would be better served by keeping his thoughts to himself and concentrate on doing what he does best, scoring goals – albeit in the 31st best league in the world (Global Football Rankings).

Despite such an incendiary outburst, Ronaldo remains a goal scorer par excellence, and if he’s able to stay fit for another two or three seasons, then the incredible mark of 1000 goals would be well within his reach.