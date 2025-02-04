Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal what they need to do to win the Premier League title

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Jamie Carragher on Arsenal
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher was impressed with Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend but he pointed out one flaw.

The Gunners won 5-1 against Pep Guardiola’s side and made a statement in the Premier League title race against Liverpool.

They are determined to go the distance this season but currently Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are favourites to win the league title.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side showed with the 5-1 win against Man City that they are a threat once again this season and cannot be written off.

However, football pundit Jamie Carragher was unimpressed with one of the aspects of Arsenal’s game against City at the Emirates Stadium.

He felt the Gunners became too cautious once they had the lead against Guardiola’s side.

While taking about the North London club on Monday Night Football, he said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘We’ve spoken a lot about how Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal side are trying to win the league. It felt as soon as they got the lead there’s this feeling of “we’re holding on to something”.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring his team's second goal
Cristiano Ronaldo’s diabolical x-rated message to the likes of Erik ten Hag
Tottenham players in training
Tottenham star ruled out for rest of the season after suffering ACL injury
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans
Dutchman with 15 G/A in 23 games could follow in dad’s footsteps and join Newcastle

‘I think they’ve got to change. I might be proven wrong but if Arsenal continue in that vein it might come back to haunt them.’

Arsenal made a statement against Man City

Arsenal beat Man City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal beat Man City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It was a convincing win for the Gunners in all aspects against Man City and they cannot be criticised for that.

Eventually, their plan worked against a formidable City side and they should be given credit for that.

There is still a long way to go in the Premier League title race and they are determined to catch Liverpool who are six points ahead at the moment.

The win against City at the weekend was not only important in terms of putting points on the table but also because the two sides have had some heated altercations in the past.

Gary Neville was critical of Arsenal defender Gabriel for what he did against City at the Emirates Stadium.

Lip reader discloses what Erling Haaland said to Gabriel in defeat against Arsenal

More Stories Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *