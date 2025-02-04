Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal what they need to do to win the Premier League title

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher was impressed with Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend but he pointed out one flaw.

The Gunners won 5-1 against Pep Guardiola’s side and made a statement in the Premier League title race against Liverpool.

They are determined to go the distance this season but currently Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are favourites to win the league title.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side showed with the 5-1 win against Man City that they are a threat once again this season and cannot be written off.

However, football pundit Jamie Carragher was unimpressed with one of the aspects of Arsenal’s game against City at the Emirates Stadium.

He felt the Gunners became too cautious once they had the lead against Guardiola’s side.

While taking about the North London club on Monday Night Football, he said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘We’ve spoken a lot about how Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal side are trying to win the league. It felt as soon as they got the lead there’s this feeling of “we’re holding on to something”.

‘I think they’ve got to change. I might be proven wrong but if Arsenal continue in that vein it might come back to haunt them.’

Arsenal made a statement against Man City

It was a convincing win for the Gunners in all aspects against Man City and they cannot be criticised for that.

Eventually, their plan worked against a formidable City side and they should be given credit for that.

There is still a long way to go in the Premier League title race and they are determined to catch Liverpool who are six points ahead at the moment.

The win against City at the weekend was not only important in terms of putting points on the table but also because the two sides have had some heated altercations in the past.

Gary Neville was critical of Arsenal defender Gabriel for what he did against City at the Emirates Stadium.

Lip reader discloses what Erling Haaland said to Gabriel in defeat against Arsenal