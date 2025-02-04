‘I would’ve loved’ – Jamie Carragher wanted Liverpool to make this signing

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool failed to sign any player in the January transfer window despite having the funds to do that.

The Reds were quiet once again in the transfer window which is similar to what they did in the summer transfer window.

Only Italian winger Federico Chiesa arrived at the club in the summer transfer window last year.

Despite their lack of transfer business, their performances on the pitch have still been world class and the players available to manager Arne Slot have performed exceptionally well.

Looking at the Liverpool side, there are not many weaknesses in their squad but Jamie Carragher still feels that they needed a new defender in the January transfer window.

When asked about Liverpool’s transfer business, the football pundit claimed on Sky Sports that he wanted Liverpool to sign a defender.

‘I would’ve loved Liverpool to have signed another defender, if I am being totally honest,’ Carragher said, as reported by Metro.

‘But I trust these people (Liverpool’s recruitment team) know what they are doing, because their track record says that they do.’

‘There’s definitely areas of Liverpool’s team I think can be really improved.

‘But I think that would be something for the summer. I think centre-forward is an area they can improve in.

‘Attacking midfield is another one, and a left-sided defender. If those players were available now… I’m not sure they would do the attacking ones because they have numbers but, for me, they need to sign a left-back.

‘I’m sure that will come in the summer. A left-sided defender who can play as a left-back and a left-sided centre-back.

‘But for me, I’ve got so much trust in what these people have done over the last 8-10 years. Even If I think they should [do something]… they know more than me! They know what they are doing at Liverpool.’

Arne Slot has kept Liverpool competitive without signings

The fans would have loved a new signing in the winter transfer window to give them even more advantage in the Premier League title race but they showed a cautious approach.

Perhaps that could be a sign of bigger things to come with Liverpool thinking about going all in at the end of the season in the summer transfer window.

With some of their players facing an uncertain future at the club, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Merseyside club may need to spend big on possibly replacing them and probably they are keeping that in mind and saving money for that.

The Reds are currently six points ahead of Arsenal in the league standings, having played a game less.

Slot’s side have shown their pedigree this season in the league and the Champions League and they have been able to do that without support in the transfer market.

