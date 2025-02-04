Jon Newsome claims Leeds have made a big transfer error

A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United failed to make a signing in the January transfer window and it is exactly what happened last year.

They failed to strengthen the squad in the winter transfer window while Ipswich managed to do that which ultimately helped them in winning promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently sitting at the top of the Championship standings but an improvement in the squad would have given them advantage over their rivals but their lack of ambition could prove to be detrimental to their hopes of winning their place back in the top flight of England.

The fans wanted to see new faces at the club but Farke would now have to work his squad in order to take the club back to the Premier League.

The Whites targeted a move for Cameron Archer but they failed in their attempts to bring the player to Elland Road.

Speaking to Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet, Jon Newsome feels that the club made a mistake by not strengthening the squad.

“I’m a bit surprised in all honesty. I do know they’ve been looking at two, three positions to bring people in. Whether they’ve not found the right people or right deals, don’t know. Surprised no-one has come in.

“They’re a bit short. You don’t want to get to the summer and have regret. Another bad week like the one when Ampadu and Gruev got injured, then they are down to the bare bones. It is a big risk,” he said.

Rivals of Leeds United made additions to their squad

Sheffield United and Burnley both showed ambition in the market in the January transfer window.

They strengthened their attack and defense and that could give them edge over Leeds in the latter stages of the season.

Farke, despite his admission of making a new signing, would be hoping to avoid making the same mistakes that he made last season which resulted in Leeds failing to win promotion after coming close.