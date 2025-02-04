Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho was never close to Napoli switch; Conte livid

Chris Richards and Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on February 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

At one point it was felt that Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho would be on his way to Napoli, but the truth is the deal was never close to being completed.

Ruben Amorim appeared confused when asked if Garnacho was for sale, and Chelsea were definitely interested in the Man United ace at some point in the window, even if a move didn’t conclude.

Napoli were also keen to hire the Argentinian youngster after allowing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Conte angrered by Napoli’s failure to sign Garnacho

The failure to sign Garnacho has, apparently, angered Napoli manager, Antonio Conte, according to Sky Sports Italia.

It seems that the winger was Conte’s preferred target in January, but a deal wasn’t close.

It’s understood that the Partenopei weren’t willing to pay above €55m (Tuttosport newspaper, January 28, 2025, page 27).

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

The Red Devils had apparently set the Argentinean’s price tag at €80m and weren’t willing to budge.

It isn’t clear if Garnacho would’ve been sold had Napoli met the asking price, as it’s obvious what the player gives to Ruben Amorim’s side.

Garnacho has a few months to prove his worth to Amorim

However, with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind, no player at any club is safe anymore, particularly academy graduates that can earn their employers ‘pure profit.’

For the next few months at least, Garnacho will continue to wear the red shirt, and come the summer, United will have a decision to make based on his performance levels and how he’s managed to improve and fit into Amorim’s style of play.

Until then, he just needs to knuckle down and start to produce the goods as he often did under Erik ten Hag.

If he maintains a high level of output, Amorim and INEOS can have no complaints.