Rating every Premier League club’s January transfer window

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City is challenged by William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Unlike this time last year, the January transfer window was a busy one for Premier League clubs, but who did the best business?

There were certainly some winners and losers.

Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa was a surprise, whilst Mathys Tel to Tottenham was a super acquisition, albeit at the second time of asking.

Let’s take a look at how each club did and rate them accordingly.

Arsenal

In: N/A

Out: Josh Robinson, Marquinhos, Ayden Heaven, Maldini Kacurri

Rating: Not bringing anyone in when the Gunners badly need a striker is short-sighted to say the least. Seeing Ayden Heaven move to Man United is likely to be a big blow too. 2/10

Aston Villa

In: Donyell Malen, Andres Garcia, Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Axel Disasi

Out: Lewis Dobbin, Jaden Philogene, Diego Carlos, Tommi O’Reilly, Emiliano Buendia, Louie Barry, Joe Gauci, Jhon Duran, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Sil Swinkels, Samuel Iling-Junior

Rating: Getting top dollar for a disruptive presence in Jhon Duran and a decent wedge for the under-performing Jaden Philogene was good business. Bringing in Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and other experienced heads underscored what a brilliant January Unai Emery has had. 9/10

Bournemouth

In: Matai Akinmboni, Kai Cramptom, Julio Soler, Zain Silcott-Duberry, Eli Junior Kroupi

Out: Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Mark Travers, Eli Junior Kroupi

Rating: Some like for like business done by the Cherries, but their acquisition of Eli Junior Kroupi shouldn’t go under the radar. A brilliant talent for the future. 5/10

Brentford

In: Michael Kayode

Out: Ashley Hay, Val Adedokun, Jayden Meghoma, Tristan Crama, Ellery Balcombe, Tony Yogane, Mads Roerslev, Matthew Cox

Rating: A mini clear-out was needed for the Bees, and it was achieved with little fuss. It could take Michael Kayode a little while to settle, but Thomas Frank has shown long before now that his judgement should be trusted. 4/10

Brighton

In: Diego Gomez, Eiran Cashin, Stefanos Tzimas

Out: Louis Flower, Jakub Moder, Julio Enciso, Valentin Barco, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson

Rating: Although he’s been allowed to stay at Nurnberg on loan, Stefanos Tzimas is a sound purchase. Indeed, much of Brighton’s transfer business is always done with the group in the mind, and how new signing’s will dovetail. It’s worked for them for the last few seasons, and no reason to think it won’t again. Evan Ferguson could be a big loss, but with little chance of him being given minutes, a loan was the best outcome. 6/10

Chelsea

In: Mathis Amougou

Out: Alex Matos, Kai Crampton, Zain Silcott-Duberry, Max Merrick, Renato Veiga, Cesare Casadei, Caleb Wiley, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi

Rating: Each time there’s a transfer window, the circus comes to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s recent transfer business continues to be a real head scratcher. Bringing Joao Felix back only to let him leave again is just one example of some quite odd decisions in the blue half of West London. Who knows what’s next! 3/10

Crystal Palace

In: Romain Esse, Ben Chilwell

Out: Asher Agbinone, Jemiah Umolu, Chris Francis, Luke Plange, Rob Holding, Jeffrey Schlupp

Rating: Palace have just started to turn the corner again, and Ben Chilwell’s experience will come in very handy indeed. Romain Esse should prove to be an asset for Oliver Glasner too. 6/10

Everton

In: Carlos Alcaraz

Out: Charlie Whitaker, Harrison Armstrong

Rating: David Moyes has barely had time to get his feet under the table, so transfer business was always going to take a back seat in January. 3/10

Fulham

In: Willian

Out: Olly Sanderson

Rating: At the time of writing, Willian’s transfer still hasn’t been fully executed, though the expectation is it will go through as planned. Bringing back a 36-year-old as your only incoming business isn’t great though. 2/10

Ipswich

In: Ben Godfrey, Jaden Philogene, Julio Enciso, Alex Palmer

Out: Henry Gray, Harry Barbrook, George Edmundson, Ali Al-Hamadi, Harry Clarke

Rating: Kieran McKenna needed to rock the Portman Road boat a little, and he’ll be hoping the new additions do just that. Loaning out the five players mentioned above has likely only succeeded in saving money at this point. If Jaden Philogene in particular can deliver the goods, there’s a chance the second half of the season can be an improvement on the first, but it might not be enough. 3/10

Leicester

In: Woyo Coulibaly

Out: Tom Cannon, Hamza Choudhury, Will Alves

Rating: A relegation candidate if ever there was. When a big name was needed to breathe life into the King Power Stadium, Woyo Coulibaly arguably wasn’t who was expected. A shocker of a window for a team that wants to stay up. 1/10

Liverpool

In: N/A

Out: Rhys Williams, Marcelo Pitaluga, Calvin Ramsay, Thomas Hill, Stefan Bajcetic, Kaide Gordon

Rating: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Any moans and groans in the summer about a lack of activity certainly weren’t there this time. Arne Slot’s men have been imperious. Loaning out young and fringe players makes perfect sense. 8/10

Man City

In: Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush, Christian McFarlane, Juma Bah, Nico Gonzalez

Out: Issa Kabore, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Kyle Walker, Juma Bah, Jacob Wright

Rating: Losing Kyle Walker was undoubtedly a blow for Pep Guardiola, but the strength and calibre of players that City have brought in this January – albeit at significant cost – can’t be beaten. Don’t bet against another title charge. 10/10

Man United

In: Patrick Dorgu

Out: Ethan Ennis, Joe Hugill, Ethan Williams, Antony, Ethan Wheatley, Daniel Gore, Marcus Rashford

Rating: At the moment, Man United fans are either very much glass half empty or glass half full. Patrick Dorgu is an excellent addition, but the Red Devils arguably needed a main striker more urgently. Losing Antony and Marcus Rashford, whilst good business on the face of it given their personal form, now leaves United light up front if injuries start to bite. INEOS need to help Ruben Amorim overhaul things from next summer. 3/10

Newcastle

In: N/A

Out: Isaac Hayden, Alex Murphy, Charlie McArthur, Miguel Almiron, Lloyd Kelly

Rating: It’s clear that Newcastle are still worried about losing some big name players. Not signing any more is obviously as a direct result of PSR. Given their European aspirations, this January has been a poor one for Eddie Howe et al. 2/10

Nottingham Forest

In: Wayne Hennessey, Tyler Bindon

Out: Aaron Donnelly, Andrew Omobamidele, Josh Bowler, James Ward-Prowse, Lewis O’Brien, Tyler Bindon, Emmanuel Dennis



Rating: A window that was neither bad nor brilliant for Forest. They’re getting along just fine at present, though a couple of studious additions might’ve pushed them on in the second half of the campaign. They don’t want to live to regret their January business. 3/10

Southampton

In: Welington, Rento Takaoka, Joachim Kayi Sanda, Albert Gronbaek, Victor Udoh

Out: Ronnie Edwards, Will Armitage, Ben Brereton-Diaz, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Gavin Bazunu

Rating: For a team that have really been struggling, none of the new additions, with respect, are likely to improve the Saints a great deal. Loans out were no doubt necessary, and things look bleaker than ever. 2/10

Tottenham

In: Yang Min-hyeok, Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso, Mathys Tel

Out: Matthew Craig, Alfie Dorrington, Yang Min-hyeok, Will Lankshear

Rating: In the end, Tottenham got over the line with Mathys Tel and he could be the spark that reignites Spurs’ season. Other incoming transfers have been carefully considered acquisitions too. Ange Postecoglou might have a lifeline at last. 6/10

West Ham

In: James Ward-Prowse, Evan Ferguson

Out: Maxwel Cornet, Michael Forbes

Rating: It was never going to be busy for the Hammers after their spending spree last summer. Evan Ferguson, if he can hit top form, will be a shrewd buy from Graham Potter, as was bringing back James Ward-Prowse. Even though this season is already a write-off for the Irons, there’s a niggling feeling they could’ve done something more in this window. 5/10

Wolves

In: Emmanuel Agbadou, Nasser Djiga, Marshall Munetsi

Out: Chem Campbell, Luke Cundle, Tawanda Chirewa

Rating: Over £40m spent by Wolves on their three new signings, so one can’t say they’ve not tried to buy their way out of trouble. It’ll be money well spent if they can help Wolves pull themselves clear of relegation. 5/10