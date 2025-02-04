Report: Why Man United decided against signing a new striker in January

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have spent heavily in recent transfer windows but they took a cautious approach in Ruben Amorim’s first transfer window.

The club’s only high profile signing of left-back Patrick Dorgu from Italian club Lecce.

They were expected to make an attacking signing in the winter transfer window but the club decided against doing that.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season and both of their attackers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to make an impact.

United have only managed to score 28 goals in the Premier League this season in 24 games, which is a record worse than struggling sides Wolves and West Ham United.

There issues in front of goal have been well-documented and they were linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel but eventually failed to sign him and the player later went on to join Tottenham in a loan move.

According to GOAL, Man United decided not to sign an attacker in the winter transfer window because they do not want to take big risks in the middle of the season and ruin their budget for the summer transfer window.

Man United have decided to make changes in the summer

The Premier League giants are happy with the business they have done and they are now focusing on the summer transfer window in which they are expected to go big to change things at the club.

Man United are currently working under a limited budget and they do no want to fall on the wrong side of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

After their recent extravagant spending on signing new players, they are now ready to take a measured approach when it comes to their transfer business.

The departure of Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa and Antony to Real Betis will leave them short in their wide options but Amorim is content with the players he has and wants to wait till the summer to address the rest of the issues facing the squad.