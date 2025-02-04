“In the summer” – Fabrizio Romano drops encouraging Man United transfer update

Fabrizio Romano next to the Man United club badge

Manchester United fans wanted a new attacker at the club in the January transfer window but the club failed to deliver what the fans wanted.

Instead of signing attacking players, the Red Devils lost Marcus Rashford in a loan move to Aston Villa while Antony joined La Liga side Real Betis on loan.

The club’s only high profile arrival was Patrick Dorgu with the defender joining from Italian side Lecce.

The Red Devils addressed the issue in their defense by signing a new left-back but they failed to add firepower to their attack that has struggled all season.

Both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have failed to make an impact this season and that is why it was generally believed that a new attacker will be arriving at the club.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that United will go big in the summer transfer window this year and their only target of the winter transfer window was to sign a left-sided defender which they were able to fulfill.

While talking about Man United’s transfer business, Romano said on his Youtube channel:

“For Man Utd, we said that the only big signing is Patrick Dorgu. Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon joined for the future.

“It’s just the beginning because then in the summer, Man Utd will change many things. For now, Patrick Dorgu is the face of this transfer market for United.”

Did Man United make the right decision?

The Premier League giants want a prolific goal scorer upfront and their failure to address that issue in January could cost them this season.

They are currently 13th in the Premier League and their latest defeat came against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. It was another match that showed that the United attack lacks threat and they need someone who can become the leader of their attack.

If a permanent signing was an issue for the club, they could have targeted an attacker in a loan move.

They did show interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel but the attacker eventually joined Tottenham in a late move and United suffered another blow in the transfer market.

