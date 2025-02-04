Man United star Marcus Rashford and manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to struggle under the management of manager Ruben Amorim.

Their latest defeat came against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, in a match in which they were completely outplayed by Oliver Glasner’s side.

The Red Devils remain 13th in the Premier League this season and it is looking highly unlikely that Amorim will be able to change anything significantly between now and the end of the season.

The Premier League giants managed to offload Marcus Rashford in the winter transfer window after he left the club to join Aston Villa in a loan move who also have the option to buy the player permanently at the end of the season.

Football pundit Paul Merson believes that Amorim’s job is on the line at the club if Rashford performs well for Unai Emery’s Villa side and the Portuguese manager fails to turnaround the fortunes of his team.

While speaking on Sky Sports News, Merson stated that if Rashford scores 10 goals in 10 games for Villa, Amorim will have trouble keeping his job at the club since he was the one who pushed Rashford out of the club.

Merson said, as reported by United In Focus:

“What he has done with the Rashford situation is mind-blowing. I think his job is on the line with this now. I really do.

“If Rashford goes to Villa and gets 10 in 10 and Man United continue playing the way they are playing, if you are on the board you would seriously be asking questions of what are you doing.”

On Rashford’s move to Villa, he said:

“It makes sense [for Rashford to join Aston Villa on loan]. He has an unbelievable opportunity. He is going to one of the top teams in the Premier League. Great team, great club.

“The one thing we are all missing here is that he has to take his head with him. It’s a huge gamble.”

Marcus Rashford has to prove himself after Man United exit

The pressure will be more on Rashford than Amorim because he has a point to prove and he has to show that he is still good enough to play at the top level.

Rashford has been out of form for the Red Devils for a long time and his career is on the line if he fails to perform this season.

The English attacker has been inconsistent for a long time and he has ended up losing his place in the England squad because of that.

Amorim made a bold decision to offload Rashford despite his squad being thin upfront and his current attackers not performing well but the 27-year-old has to perform well on his loan spell in order to earn a move to a bigger club in the summer transfer window.

United wanted Villa star Leon Bailey to replace Rashford at the club but they failed to complete the signing.