Steven Gerrard’s fall from grace complete after latest managerial link

Steven Gerrard coach of Al Ettifaq looks on during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Wehda at King Abdualaziz Sport City Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

He remains for many one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, but Steven Gerrard has left a lot to be desired as a manager.

After doing a brilliant job at Rangers, where he led the Scottish giants to an unbeaten league title win in 2021, it’s all gone downhill.

Arguably, his experience north of the border is what tempted Aston Villa to offer him his first managerial position in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard’s managerial career has left a lot to be desired

He lasted less than a year after a series of poor results left the Villa board with no option but to sack him.

With no offers in England forthcoming, he took up a post at Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

When Gareth Southgate left the England job, Gerrard was touted for the national team role, but that was subsequently handed to Thomas Tuchel.

As recently as a fortnight ago, Gerrard was linked with a move for Mo Salah, which would’ve really upset the Anfield faithful and his former employers.

That’s not now an option of course, as the 44-year-old has since been relieved of his duties in Saudi.

Al Ettifaq currently sit way down in 11th place on 22 points, already 24 points behind leaders Al Hilal after only 18 games.

It’s a fairly abysmal managerial record, the sojourn to Rangers notwithstanding, and his fall from grace is arguably complete after the latest managerial link.

Carlisle want Steven Gerrard

According to the Daily Mail, Carlisle, the team who are currently bottom of League Two, eight points from safety and in danger of going out of the Football League entirely, are preparing an approach for Gerrard.

It’s an audacious attempt by the club’s American owners to raise the profile Carlisle, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

The question that should be asked now is how desperate Gerrard is to get back into English football.