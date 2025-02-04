West Ham forward set to leave beyond Premier League deadline day

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United made only one signing in the January transfer window and that was the arrival of striker Evan Ferguson from Brighton in a loan move.

The club also welcomed back James Ward-Prowse and Maxwel Cornet from their loan deals away from the club.

Graham Potter did not receive much backing from the owners in the winter transfer window but the club managed to address the issue of scoring goals with the signing of Ferguson.

The Hammers could lose attacker Luis Guilherme to Dutch club Feyenoord, according to Voetbal International.

The Dutch transfer window is still open and it will shut down on the 4th of February which would make it possible for Feyenoord to sign the West Ham attacker.

Guilherme joined the club in the summer transfer window last year in a move worth £25million but he has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

He has made only six appearances in the Premier League so far this season and has failed to score or assist a goal.

The Brazilian attacker has so far not been able to impress both the managers he has played under this season; Julen Lopetegui and Potter.

West Ham have struggled in front of goal this season

Even with the absence of players like Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, Guilherme has not been given a long run in the side and as things stand, it appears like his future lies away from the Premier League club.

The East London club could now look to offload the young attacker after interest from Feyenoord.

While reacting to the news on Voetbal International broadcast, a guest claimed:

“Luis Guilherme will tear down De Kuip with his first touch.

“An incredible footballer and level with Minteh. He would be a real asset to the Eredivisie.”

The striker has no future at the club now and he could be on his way out ahead of the transfer deadline in the Dutch league today.

The arrival of Ferguson at the club would make it even more difficult for Guilherme to win a place in the starting line up.

