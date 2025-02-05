“We really wanted him” – Director confirms “important” Manchester United transfer bid

Napoli director Giovanni Manna and Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has confirmed that the club made a significant bid to Manchester United for the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho this January.

The talented young Argentina international has been facing some uncertainty over his Man Utd future in recent times, and it seems Napoli were really pushing to bring him in this winter.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

The Serie A giants seemingly just failed to agree personal terms with Garnacho himself, despite coming in with a big offer to his club.

See below as Manna’s quotes on the Garnacho saga are relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via his official account on X…

??? Napoli director Manna: “We made an important bid to Manchester United for Garnacho. We really wanted him”. “We weren’t able to agree on personal terms with Alejandro, he requested an important salary to leave in January and we must respect our players”. pic.twitter.com/kowTaKYFQ7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2025

Garnacho may well still be available in the summer, according to a report from the Guardian, so it will be interesting to see if Napoli or other clubs try again for the 20-year-old in the months ahead.

What does the future hold for Manchester United’s talented misfit Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho could surely still have a big future in the game, even if this season has been a bit of a disappointment for him so far.

In fairness to Garnacho, he’s far from the only one struggling to fulfil his best form at Old Trafford, with this season generally being a really poor one for almost everyone at the club.

It might be that Garnacho can still become a key player for United, even if he’s seemed less assured of a starting place since Ruben Amorim took over as manager.

It may therefore end up being the best choice to move on if the opportunity arises again in the summer, as Garnacho is surely good enough to play regularly for someone like Napoli or another top European team.

Getting out of United in their current state certainly doesn’t seem like the worst idea, but of course it’s also never easy leaving such a big name and moving to a new league and country.