Arsenal were offered 2x Champions League winner but Arteta sees Havertz as better in key area

Kai Havertz and Alvaro Morata (Photo by Alex Pantling, Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

Arsenal were reportedly offered the signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata this January, only for the Gunners to decide not to pursue the move.

Morata ended up leaving AC Milan for a loan move to Galatasaray instead, and it seems that Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff had some doubts about this potential deal.

That’s according to a report from the Independent, which states that Arsenal currently view Kai Havertz as far better at pressing, which is an important part of how the team plays.

Morata may have given Arsenal something a little different up front, which could perhaps have been useful with Gabriel Jesus out injured, but overall it seems the north London giants felt he wouldn’t quite be the right fit.

The 32-year-old has, in fairness, had a bit of a mixed career at the highest level, never really being prolific enough to suggest he’d make a major difference at a club like Arsenal right now.

Alvaro Morata transfer was probably best avoided

Arsenal will also no doubt be aware that Morata previously struggled in a spell in English football with Chelsea, and it would probably only be harder for him to adjust to the demands of the Premier League now that he’s older.

The fact that Morata has ended up going to Turkey is surely evidence that no one else at a similar level to Arsenal wanted him right now.

The Spain international hasn’t done much of note at Milan this season and it might make sense for Arsenal to wait until the summer to bring in the kind of talent they want.

It’s a big ask, however, for Havertz to carry on for the rest of this season after already playing so much football.

The Germany international seems unlikely to get a rest at any point now that Jesus is out injured, so it’s clearly a bit of a gamble by Arteta and co. to rely on him quite so much.