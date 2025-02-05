“No doubt” – Report gives Arsenal hope of signing £62.5m forward in the summer

Matheus Cunha and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Naomi Baker, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to have been given major hope over a potential summer transfer window move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

The talented Brazilian has been in fine form in the Premier League this season, and it’s not too surprising to see that there have been plenty of rumours linking him with bigger clubs.

Arsenal ended up opting not to bring anyone in this January, but Cunha looked like an opportunity for them, with Fabrizio Romano and others mentioning the Gunners as admirers of the 25-year-old.

See below for Romano’s recent X post about Arsenal’s interest in Cunha, while there’s also been a new update on the player’s situation at Wolves…

??? Cunha’s situation from now to end of January remains one to watch. New deal not formally signed yet as reported two days ago, clubs showing interest with Arsenal still keen and not only… …Vitor Pereira’s post-match words yesterday were also strong. pic.twitter.com/KM5YdCbB0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2025

According to Football Insider, Cunha is still keen on securing a big move in the summer, following interest not only from Arsenal, but also from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The report states, however, that Cunha has agreed a new deal with Wolves for now, which will contain a £62.5m release clause.

“No doubt” about Matheus Cunha transfer interest, says report

The report goes on to state that sources believe there’s “no doubt” there will be interest in Cunha again in the summer.

So, that release clause, and the fact that the player wants a big move, could end up being good news for Arsenal if they’re still keen on him in a few months’ time.

It might be that the north London giants will move on to other targets by then, such as Benjamin Sesko or Alexander Isak, but one imagines there’d still be a role for Cunha in Mikel Arteta’s squad as well.

Cunha has been a joy to watch for Wolves this season, and can operate as a striker or out wide, meaning he could be a useful option to help AFC replace not only Kai Havertz but also the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Still, if Cunha keeps on playing like this it will surely only mean that other clubs also make serious efforts to sign him in the summer.