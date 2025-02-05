Arsenal scoring first could change everything in intriguing Carabao Cup semi-final tie

Mikel Arteta hugging Eddie Howe (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Arsenal face an uphill struggle to make it past Newcastle United into the Carabao Cup final, but Gunners expert Charles Watts isn’t giving up just yet.

Writing in his latest exclusive column, Watts looked ahead to tonight’s big game at St James’ Park, making it clear that the first goal would likely be crucial for the complexion of the tie.

Having lost at home to Newcastle, it won’t be easy for Arsenal to get the crucial away win they need, but it’s also fair to say that both teams have gone in rather different directions since that first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have improved a lot since then, beating Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, while Newcastle’s form has dipped, so it could be that an early goal for the Gunners would cause major nerves around St James’ Park.

Watts feels Newcastle are still the favourites, but there’s clearly still some glimmer of hope for Arsenal if they make a strong start.

Arsenal can unsettle Newcastle with first goal

“There can be no bigger confidence boost going into a game where you have to score at least two goals to go win than smashing five past Manchester City,” Watts said.

“It was the perfect result really ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Newcastle for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

“It’s still a huge ask for Arsenal up in the north east. They are obviously big underdogs going to St James’ Park trailing 2-0 after that desperately disappointing result in the first leg.

“But they will believe they can do it. Newcastle are not in the form they were going into the first leg and have suffered a couple of home defeats in a row, while Arsenal showed on Sunday that they are capable of scoring plenty of goals.

“It’s cliche I know, but the first goal will be absolutely vital.

“The atmosphere is going to be incredibly hostile, but if Arsenal can score first then that atmosphere could turn very edgy and nervousness could creep into Newcastle’s game.

“No-one is really expecting Arsenal to go through so for once the pressure is actually off them a bit and that could maybe help them.

“I would still back Newcastle to go through because they are in an incredibly strong position. But if Arsenal score first then it will definitely be game on.”

What’s your prediction for tonight’s game? Let us know in the comments!