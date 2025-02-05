Exclusive: Arsenal boss Arteta “would love to sign” £48m star as big summer expected

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the win over Man City (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would apparently love to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that the Gunners could have a big summer after failing to bring anyone in this January.

Arsenal have several big names on their list, according to Watts, who also mentioned the likes of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, while he also expects that Williams will be one to watch.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

The Spain international has established himself as a hugely exciting talent at the highest level, having shone in La Liga as well as at Euro 2024 last summer.

It’s easy to see Williams making an impact at the Emirates Stadium, with Watts naming him as someone Arteta is really keen on.

Nico Williams transfer is high up on Mikel Arteta’s wish list

“The summer window has long been Arsenal’s priority when it comes to adding to the squad,” Watts said.

He added: “They have their long-term targets and I’m sure they will try and get them. Whether they can do that, however, remains to be seen.

“Alexander Isak may well be first choice in Mikel Arteta’s mind. But that would be an incredibly difficult deal to get done given the sort of fee it would take to tempt Newcastle into doing business.

“Benjamin Sesko – another long-term target – is far more gettable and there is a relationship already there, with the player and his representatives and with RB Leipzig as well.

“But there will be rival interest in the Slovenia international. So it’s not a foregone conclusion that Arsenal will land him if they do firm up their interest once again.

“The same could be said for Nico Williams, who is another player Arteta would love to sign, but one who several clubs will be in the mix for come the summer.

“So whilst I do believe it will be a big summer for Arsenal in the transfer market and that the club will look to be aggressive, it will not be easy given the competition they will face for their top targets.”

Football Transfers have reported that Williams has a release clause worth around £48m.