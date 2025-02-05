Marcus Rashford looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Old Trafford on September 29, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford signing for Aston Villa seems to have got everyone excited, but Stan Collymore believes it’s a “massive punt” from Unai Emery.

Even before he’s kicked a ball in earnest for the Villains, Rashford is set to suffer a significant financial blow.

Man United have washed their hands of Rashford too it would seem, suggesting that the 27-year-old has to get it right in the short spell he has on loan in the Midlands.

Marcus Rashford has it all to do at Villa

Recapture some of the form of 18 months ago, and it’s entirely possible that his dream move to Barcelona comes to fruition.

There’s a lot of water to pass under the bridge before then however.

“From a fan’s perspective, I think to myself, with Asensio potentially on the right of a three, Ollie Watkins down the centre and Marcus Rashford coming in from the left, that’s a very persuasive front three,” Stan Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Then you can get really caught up in a lot of the online stuff where influencers are getting very excited, but football isn’t played on paper, and there are question marks over both Asensio and Rashford, let’s be perfectly honest.

“If both players were playing anywhere near their top form, they would be at Manchester United and PSG, respectively. So I think that you have to put that into some sort of context.

Time for Marcus Rashford to prove everyone wrong

“From a fan’s perspective I’m excited and hoping to see the best of them at Villa for however long they are there. From a pundits perspective, I think that Rashford is a massive punt.”

As a former Villa striker himself, and one who wasn’t averse to both playing under the severest pressure whilst also being under the severest media scrutiny, Collymore speaks from a position of authority.

He as much as anyone will understand what Rashford needs to do in order to blow away the cobwebs of the last couple of months and set about proving people wrong.

Time will tell if he’s able to do just that.