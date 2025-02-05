Former EPL hit-man identifies the one “major issue” Amorim must sort immediately

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United and Harry Maguire during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 press conference at Carrington Training Ground on January 22, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There are a raft of changes that need to happen at Man United for them to earn success, and Stan Collymore has identified one above all others that needs urgent attention.

Ruben Amorim’s job at Man United is on the line, and no striker signing in January could be a problem in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Man United need a forward who can put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis, and a defence that can keep them out at the other end.

Amorim has one key issue to focus on says Collymore

Neither are a priority for the club according to Stan Collymore, however.

“I think that captaincy and leadership is the major issue that Amorim needs to get to grips with,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Obviously Harry Maguire was bought in as a leader but he’s had off field issues and lots of injuries as well, so he hasn’t really been the consistent eight or nine out of 10 leader that you’d want.

“I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is captain material either. I just don’t. I look at him and think if I’m in a dressing room with him I’m not going to hang on every word he says, and he isn’t going to go into the trenches in put in a shift.”

Times have changed of course in terms of how a team captain will motivate his team-mates and behave on the pitch.

In the modern game, a more industrial ‘up and at em’ type of captain isn’t necessarily what will work.

“I know the lot of people may think that the days of a Roy Keane type captain are dead but I just don’t think Bruno Fernandes’ performances, his ability to lead and his ability to cajole that extra 5% out of players is proven,” Collymore added.

“[…] I look at Manchester United and I just think of a group of moderately talented players that if you get the better of them within 20/25 minutes, there’s nobody there that opponents would be really scared of – and that fear factor is precisely what Ruben Amorim needs.”

Time is of the essence for Amorim

There isn’t really time to waste for Amorim either.

If the Red Devils carry on losing matches, however much the United board want to continue with the new man in charge, there’ll be a huge backlash from supporters who just want to see their side winning games.

In many respects the Portuguese was hung out to dry before he joined, given how disjointed his squad is and how poor most of the players are.