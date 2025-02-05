Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s on-pitch behaviour against Man City may have got the thumbs up from the youngsters, but Stan Collymore has slammed the Gunners.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off against Wolves recently, but it was his antics when scoring in the game against the reigning champions that garnered as many column inches.

A celebration to mimic Erling Haaland’s would’ve been enjoyed by the Arsenal faithful, however, it’s precisely this sort of thing that Collymore believes the North Londoners need to eradicate if they want to be take seriously.

Arsenal need to stick to playing football not grabbing headlines

“I think that Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Haaland celebration is brilliant – if you’re looking at it through the lens of some of the younger Arsenal demographic – but in my opinion it’s that sort of OTT behaviour and way about them that ensures the team don’t come across as a ‘machine,'” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“They’re too pre-occupied with screaming in opposition players faces and the like, and I think that optics are really important.

“Compare and contrast the noise out of the Emirates to what’s coming out of Liverpool by way of example. It’s not about celebrations. It’s not about winding up other managers or winding up other players. They’re just getting on with business.

“It’s not irrelevant because the fundamentals of football never really change; leadership, discipline, fear. Do teams fear playing Arsenal? No.”

Mikel Arteta hasn’t been spared Collymore’s wrath either.

Leadership and different optics needed for Arsenal

“With Arsenal, there’s a lot of reactive stuff from from Mikel Arteta and his players that just doesn’t need to be there and that, for me, is where Arsenal have still got some growth and got some learning to do,” he added.

“Just get on with business.”

Certainly, the Spaniard needs to see his side starting to win trophies, and in order to do so it’s vital that the club continue to buy the best players available.

Nico Williams appears unlikely to sign for Arsenal and that would be a huge blow to their aspirations for next season.

In the meantime, concentrating on doing their best work rather than their best celebrations might be an idea.