“Certainly one to watch” – West Ham lauded for decision that “makes a lot of sense”

Graham Potter looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at London Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There were a number of late transfer deals done in the January transfer window, and West Ham’s capture of Evan Ferguson has been lauded by Stan Collymore.

Another West Ham deal has been given the thumbs up, as the Irons look to push forward in the second half of the 24/25 Premier League season.

Once Fabrizio Romano gave the ‘here we go’ treatment to Ferguson’s transfer to West Ham, however, that was bound to have supporters sitting up and taking notice.

Evan Ferguson could be the ace in West Ham’s pack

They’ve long needed an old-fashioned centre-forward but one who is more mobile than the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, with respect.

Collymore, a forward himself, clearly thinks that the Irons have done a spectacular loan deal.

“Evan Ferguson is certainly one to watch. I love him as a player and it’s going to be really interesting to see him back under Graham Potter’s wing,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“It’s also interesting to see James Ward-Prowse going back to West Ham, because everybody talks about his free kicks and corners but his longer range passing is also very good.

West Ham applauded by Collymore

“I wonder whether Graham Potter, particularly on away days, may look to do what Nottingham Forest do very well, which is defend very deep and look to hit on the counter, and Ferguson will run like an old fashioned centre-forward into channels for Ward-Prowse to pick him out.

“That joined up thinking makes a lot of sense.”

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

The ending of Ward-Prowse’s loan is a no-brainer too.

Why the East London outfit ever let one of the best strikers of a football to move on is a mystery, and bringing him back could yet prove a master stroke by Graham Potter.

The new man in charge has already shown he has something about him at the London Stadium, with the squad looking a much more coherent outfit under him than they ever did under Julen Lopetegui.

Time will tell if he can bring the success to the club that they crave, though with deals such as the Ferguson one, and the addition of Potter’s trusted recruitment chief, Kyle Macaulay, things are looking up for the Hammers.