Daniel Farke has admitted that he is down to his last remaining attacking options (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has conceded that attacker Brenden Aaronson remains the only real option to lead the line as the side try and clinch promotion to the Premier League.

The coach had expressed his desire for reinforcements, which was a new No.10, a striker, and a centre-back. But as the deadline passed, none of those signings materialised. In the final days of the window, Leeds shifted their focus to securing a striker, leaving the attacking midfield position unaddressed.

Meanwhile, Burnley and Sunderland made significant moves, snapping up Marcus Edwards, who CaughtOffside revealed was liked by Everton too, and Enzo Le Fee, respectively. Le Fee’s arrival, in particular, has raised concerns among Leeds fans, who fear their promotion rivals have strengthened while Leeds stood still.

Former Leeds players Ross McCormack and Jon Newsome have questioned why the club didn’t compete with Burnley for Edwards, believing he could have been a strong addition. However, rather than dwell on missed opportunities, Farke opted to highlight the contributions of Aaronson, doubling down on his belief in the American midfielder.

Daniel Farke talks up bountiful Brenden Aaronson

Speaking ahead of Leeds’ clash with Coventry City, Farke praised Aaronson’s performances this season, noting that the midfielder has contributed eight goals and two assists.

Farke also addressed concerns about squad rotation, particularly whether Aaronson might burn out after starting 28 consecutive league games.

“How do I guarantee a new signing game time in a team that is top of the league? Do I drop Joe Rodon? Ethan Ampadu? Or do I drop Brenden Aaronson who is working miracles for us this season? No.

“To get a player from the Premier League you can have to guarantee game time and when you are top of the league, doing as well as we are, you can’t guarantee game time. Brenden can play every game.

“He buzzes around like a bee, he’s so full of energy that I have to stop him so steam doesn’t come out of his ears. I have to make him relax. I’m never concerned about his energy, but how to channel it,” he said.