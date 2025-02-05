Exclusive: The Arsenal player easing concerns about the club’s lack of January signings

Mikel Arteta smiles during Girona vs Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal clearly have a real wonderkid on their hands in the form of Ethan Nwaneri, so can he be the answer to their issues in attack while Bukayo Saka is out injured?

The Gunners may have thrashed reigning champions Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, but they’ve had a few games this season where they’ve really failed to put their chances away.

That could end up costing them, as they trail Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final, while they’re also relying on a major slip-up from Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Still, in the absence of the injured Saka, we’re seeing flashes of real quality from Nwaneri, and Charles Watts is excited about what the teenager can offer to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column yesterday, Watts made it clear just how impressed he’s been by Nwaneri, who scored in the big win over City, having also found the back of the net in similarly impressive style in the 2-1 Champions League win at Girona.

Can Ethan Nwaneri be like a new signing for Arsenal?

Nwaneri’s emergence looks to be coming at just the right time, with Watts noting that it’s eased some concerns inside the club about the attack between now and the summer.

Watts said: “There are encouraging signs that Martin Odegaard is starting to score again from open play, which would be crucial over the next few months because the team has missed his goals.

“Kai Havertz scored again and put that first half miss behind him, while Ethan Nwaneri showcased his quality once again.

“Nwaneri’s emergence as a genuine goal getter has certainly eased some concerns at Arsenal about their issues in attack, especially in the absence of Bukayo Saka.

“Of all the players in the squad he is the most similar to Saka and his eye for goal and finishing ability already sets him apart from most of his team-mates.

“He has that killer instinct about him that others lack a bit. He’s ruthless in front of goal. He wants to shoot and take responsibility in the final third and that’s great to see.

“It’s ridiculous what he is doing at such a young age.”