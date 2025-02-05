“Best in the business” – Graham Potter will be delighted by West Ham’s latest hire

Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, shakes hands with Match Officials following during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United FC at Stamford Bridge on February 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Whilst this season might be considered something as a write-off for West Ham, Graham Potter’s latest hire could be just what the Hammers are looking for.

A power struggle at West Ham saw Karren Brady get her man, and Potter will arguably therefore be given time to turn things around at the London Stadium.

David Sullivan wanted Tim Steidten out of the club too, and as a result, the East Londoners brought in Kyle Macaulay as their new head of recruitment.

Graham Potter needs time to reverse Lopetegui horror show

As the official West Ham website noted, Macaulay worked with Potter since 2012 when he was chief performance analyst at Ostersund.

Perhaps the pair’s most successful period together came whilst they were at Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was with the Seagulls that Potter became known for the way his teams played football and his tactical nous, something that the 49-year-old is clearly already trying to implement at the Hammers. Their recruitment, via Macaulay, was second to none too.

His new squad have looked remarkably different to the disjoined band of players that they were under Julen Lopetegui, and whilst results still need to improve, performance levels certainly have already.

That’s likely to have come as no surprise to football fifinance expert, Stefan Borson.

“West Ham are well run but getting to that next level probably requires a manager that is outperforming the wage bill,” he said to Football Insider.

“Graham Potter could do that. He’s done it before at Brighton, albeit not for that long.

Kyle Macaulay likely to be key for Graham Potter

“They also need to have brilliant recruitment. We all know that the best in the business at recruitment in the Premier League over the past few years is Brighton, so you try and bring in as many people that understand what they were doing as possible.

“Certainly, that’s what other clubs have tried to do, and that’s what they will be trying to do here, especially with him being able to work closely with Potter.

“If you can have the head of recruitment and the head coach working closely and in alignment, you are going to be in a much better position.”