Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Man Utd (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta for this summer.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for the Eagles in the last year or so, though he’s not necessarily someone you’d expect to be seeing linked with the very biggest names in European club football.

Still, it seems Barca now have Mateta on their list for next season as they look in need of a replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Mateta has proven to be something of a late bloomer in the game, and it may be that he could make an impact at a big club like Barcelona, even if only as a squad player.

After 32 goals in his last 67 games for Palace, one imagines there could be a few other big clubs who are seriously starting to consider Mateta as well.

Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer could be another worry for Crystal Palace

Palace aren’t having the best season, so it could be that they’ll be at risk of losing some of their best players in the summer.

Mateta will surely be one they have to worry about, while others to watch could be Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

The Eagles need to do their best to keep this squad together if they are to bounce back and develop properly under Oliver Glasner, but it will surely be very tricky when the likes of Barcelona come calling.

Mateta may well be enjoying his football at the moment, but the chance to move to the Nou Camp is the dream of many young footballers, and the opportunity might not present itself again.

It will be interesting to see if Palace can keep Mateta and other star names this summer, or if they accept it’s time to move them on and rebuild their squad.