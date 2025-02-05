Agreement reached: Arsenal star to sign contract with new club in coming days after snubbing 3 other offers

Jorginho and his Arsenal teammates in the pre-match warmup (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is expected to sign a contract with Flamengo in the coming days as he prepares to join the Brazilian club on a free transfer in the summer.

The 33-year-old remains a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad this season, and CaughtOffside understands that the Gunners were not keen on losing the player in the middle of the season.

However, sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that an agreement is now in place for Jorginho to join Flamengo at the end of the European season when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.

It is understood that Jorginho also had interest from three other clubs, but turned down offers from Besiktas, Fiorentina and Palmeiras in order to join Flamengo.

Arsenal fans will be glad that Jorginho will still be an option for them in the second half of this season, as it might have been tricky to replace the experienced Italy international in the middle of the campaign.

Jorginho heading for free transfer out of Arsenal

Jorginho has had a fine Premier League career with both Chelsea and Arsenal, but he’ll now be starting a new chapter in the summer with Flamengo.

CaughtOffside understands that there is a preliminary agreement on a three-year contract for Jorginho at his new club, which will be signed in the coming days ahead of his summer move.

It perhaps makes sense that the former Napoli and Hellas Verona man was keen to have a spell in Brazil before retiring.

Jorginho was born in Brazil but moved to Italy at the age of 15 and represented them at international level, as well as spending 11 years of his career in Serie A.

Having then had a successful spell in England, Jorginho now looks ready to return home for the final few years of his career in what seems likely to be his last move before retirement.