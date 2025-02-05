After quiet January, Arsenal prepare stunning €120m transfer swoop for the summer

Lautaro Martinez and Mikel Arteta
Lautaro Martinez and Mikel Arteta

Arsenal may not have got any new signings in this January, but it looks like they have big plans to make up for that when the transfer window opens again in the summer.

The Gunners surely need to make some changes in attack after some inconsistent form from the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, with the latter now also out with a serious and long-term injury.

According to Fichajes, one big name Arsenal have lined up for the summer is Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who could be targeted in a stunning €120million deal.

That’s close to £100m, and would represent one of Arsenal’s biggest signings ever, so it remains to be seen if this report proves accurate as it’s not exactly like the north Londoners to splash the cash like that very often.

Arsenal could be after Benjamin Sesko and other big names this summer if other sources are to be believed, but one imagines the club’s fans would welcome a talent like Martinez as well.

Lautaro Martinez transfer being eyed up by Arsenal

Lautaro Martinez celebrates a goal for Inter Milan
Lautaro Martinez celebrates a goal for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal will surely have a few names on their list, and their priorities will likely become clearer later, but Martinez is certainly interesting and makes sense as one to watch.

The Argentina international has shone for Inter and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

With 15 goals and three assists in all competitions for Inter so far this season, it seems clear that Martinez is the real deal, though he’s not necessarily actually producing numbers that different to Havertz.

The 27-year-old is more than just goals and assists of course, but it’s perhaps hard to see AFC paying quite that much money for someone who’d end up playing a similar role to Havertz.

Mikel Arteta probably needs a bit more variety up front, so would do well to perhaps go for a more pacey and outright prolific striker to give his squad more balance.

