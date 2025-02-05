Leny Yoro opened up on the exit of Marcus Rashford (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Leny Yoro has revealed how Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim made it clear to his squad that he won’t tolerate a lack of effort, just days after Marcus Rashford was sent on loan to Aston Villa.

The French defender, who joined United from Lille for £52 million in the summer, explained that Amorim has set a high bar for discipline and commitment. Players who don’t meet his expectations will find themselves out of the team, just as Marcus Rashford did.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Yoro opened up about Amorim’s coaching style and expectations.

“I have a good relationship with Ruben Amorim. I just try to do what he asks me to do,” he said. “He’s big on communication with the players because he played at a top level. He’s been at a lot of clubs, so he knows your feelings when you’re not playing or when you have a bad game. He knows how to speak with you, and that’s really important for me.”

Amorim’s strict demands extend beyond the pitch

Meanwhile, Rashford, who has supported United all his life, became the first high-profile casualty of Amorim’s tough stance. His loan move to Aston Villa marks a major shift in his career, and only time will tell if he will return to Old Trafford under Amorim’s management.

The 27-year-old forward had consistently been left out of United’s matchday squads under Amorim, with reports suggesting the manager was unimpressed by his attitude and effort in training. He eventually moved to Villa during the winter window.

Training under Amorim is intense, Yoro explained. “In training, it’s really, I would say, hard. But it’s important. We have a lot of training, and, for him, training is really important because you play the game like you train,” he said. “The most important thing is to be really good in training. If you are not working, if you are lazy in training, he won’t like you, he’ll kill you! It’s normal because, yeah, you play like you train.”

“I just want to be as prepared as possible,” he admitted. “But the pressure of playing for United has also taken its toll. Yoro revealed that he avoids social media to shield himself from negativity.