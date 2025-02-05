Revealed: Liverpool looking at €75m-rated midfield duo, internal transfer talks ongoing

Angelo Stiller and Frenkie de Jong (Photo by Alex Grimm, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to already be holding internal discussions about their top transfer targets for the summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds remain keen to strengthen in midfield for next season.

Liverpool look strong in that position at the moment, but it’s also well established that they tried and failed to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, so now similar options could be looked at.

Among those is Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, CaughtOffside understands, though there could be an issue with the Netherlands international’s wages.

De Jong could be available for around €35m as Barca are prepared to part ways with him, but he’s been on a high salary at the Nou Camp and that’s put off Liverpool and other clubs in the past.

Liverpool like Frenkie de Jong and Angelo Stiller

Another name Liverpool like, alongside De Jong, is Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller, who is not quite as big a name.

Still, the talented 23-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in the Bundesliga in recent times, and looks like he could be a good fit for Arne Slot’s side.

Depending on the financial details of the potential deal for De Jong, it seems Stiller is also a name LFC would consider, with the Germany international having a tempting €40m release clause.

Sources have indicated that a fee in that area might not be viewed as too costly for Liverpool, but no talks have taken place with the player of club yet, and no final decision has been made yet ahead of the summer.

Liverpool are having a superb season and it’s not that obvious how they can improve this team, especially with Ryan Gravenberch proving one of the most improved members of their squad.

Still, De Jong and Stiller are fine talents and it makes sense that they’re on the radar of a big club like Liverpool.