Arne Slot keeping one secret from his players ahead of Liverpool’s 2nd leg against Tottenham

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and manager Arne Slot (Photo by Bryn Lennon, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has apparently not told his goalkeepers which one of them will be starting tomorrow night’s game against Tottenham.

The Reds are in action against Spurs at Anfield for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie, but it seems we’re not going to find out until the night which out of Alisson Becker or Caoimhin Kelleher will be starting the match.

Alisson is usually Liverpool’s established number one, but Kelleher has played a few games this season and performed well while the Brazilian shot-stopper was out injured.

The Republic of Ireland international has been given the nod in cup games in the past, including in the win over Southampton in the previous round of the Carabao Cup this season.

Still, for now it seems it’s anyone’s guess, with Slot not even telling his players who he’s choosing…

Slot hasn't told Alisson or Kelleher who is starting, and isn't telling anyone else either yet — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 5, 2025

Alisson played in the first leg, but couldn’t keep a clean sheet, so perhaps there will be a role for Kelleher in the return fixture.

The LFC backup ‘keeper has also got a good history in this competition, having starred in their penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea back in 2021/22.

Can Liverpool come from behind to make the Carabao Cup final?

Tottenham have have the slight advantage going into this game, having won 1-0 in the first leg of this semi-final, but one imagines most fans and pundits will still feel Liverpool are the favourites.

Arne Slot’s side are having a great season in both the Premier League and the Champions League, so surely have what it takes to overturn a 1-0 deficit against this inconsistent Spurs side.

There are no guarantees, though, and Ange Postecoglou’s men have so far done well to give themselves this surprise advantage.

The winner of this tie will then face either Newcastle or Arsenal in the final, with those two teams meeting in the other semi-final this evening.