£150m duo up for sale at Manchester United

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to take the risky decision to cash in on two of their top young talents in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were apparently prepared to let both Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho leave in January, and the duo will be available again in the summer.

That’s according to a report in the Guardian, who add that the pair could have a combined value of around £150m.

Garnacho’s value is around £70m, while Mainoo would be slightly more expensive at £80m, according to the report, but one imagines many Man Utd fans won’t be too keen on these two big names potentially moving on.

Mainoo in particular is a real fan favourite after rising up through the United academy and making a real impression since breaking into their first-team last season.

Should Manchester United really be looking to cash in on Mainoo and Garnacho?

United have invested huge sums of money in some failed signings in recent years, so it perhaps now makes sense that the new ownership are keen to bank big fees on some young players in order to make a profit and keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

£80m for Mainoo, for instance, would be a huge profit considering he cost the club nothing due to being homegrown, while Garnacho was also snapped up on the cheap when he was a teenager.

Garnacho hasn’t been that consistent for MUFC so might be worth moving on if the deal is right, but offloading Mainoo might be seen as a bit of a step too far.

The Guardian’s report stresses that these players would need replacing, so it might be that United would be able to take advantage of an extra £150m to spend and end up improving their squad overall.

Ruben Amorim will surely need to make a number of changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag, with Marcus Rashford already one big name who’s left Old Trafford since his arrival.