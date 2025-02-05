Marcus Rashford set to suffer huge financial setback after Villa switch

An aerial view of Villa Park prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on April 27, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Though Marcus Rashford looks set to be back out on the football pitch again at Aston Villa, it is likely to come at a huge financial cost to him personally.

Rashford’s relationship with Man United seems to have completely broken down, so there appears to be little chance of the player returning to Old Trafford.

Even if there was a chance of a reconciliation, the Red Devils would arguably still want to get his £300,000 per week wages off the books (he’s earning slightly less – £225,000 – at Villa per Capology).

Marcus Rashford could lose out on thousands of pounds

Ruben Amorim’s brutal message to Rashford almost certainly means that, unless Amorim himself is let go, the player has no future at the club even if he rediscovers his goalscoring touch at Villa Park.

Playing football regularly is clearly Rashford’s priority, however, the financial recompense for doing so might be said to be another motivating factor.

Losing out on up to 100 percent of his sponsorship money arguably won’t have been something he would’ve contemplated before moving to Villa, however, as Mail Sport + (subscription required) note, that is something that is now a possibility.

The outlet note that sportswear giant, Nike, considers Aston Villa a lower category of club than Man United.

Furthermore, the report suggest that Nike could ask Rashford to partially pay back his signing-on fees.

It’s not a reflection on the player but more on the nature of the way that Nike themselves conduct their business.

Will Nike live to regret their decision on Marcus Rashford?

How will the company feel if Rashford does recover that scoring touch from a couple of seasons ago and sets alight the Premier League in the second half of the season?

If all of the headlines are reversed and the 27-year-old once again becomes flavour of the month and gets himself back into the England reckoning.

That certainly can’t be discounted at this point because there’s no greater tutor or motivator than Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has seemingly improved almost every player he’s worked with at Villa Park, and there’s nothing to suggest he can’t get the best out of Rashford wither.