Bid rejected: Chelsea missed out on major transfer Deadline Day signing from top four rivals

Murillo and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Michael Regan, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly saw a late bid for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo rejected by the club, despite it potentially being a record sale for them.

Murillo has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, while he’s also been linked with other big clubs, but Forest have done well to hold on to the talented 22-year-old.

Chelsea’s failed efforts to land Murillo have been reported by the Telegraph, who state that Forest always made it a priority to keep this squad together this January.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are emerging as surprise rivals to Chelsea for a top four place this season, so, needless to say, it would have been a major blow to sell such a key player to the Blues.

Murillo surely has a big future ahead of him, though, and it could be that Forest will find it hard to keep the Brazilian centre-back for the long term.

Murillo transfer: What next for the Forest defender after Chelsea’s failed bid?

Murillo may well be someone Chelsea end up looking at again in the summer, as Enzo Maresca’s side is arguably in need of another top defensive signing.

It’s easy to see Murillo being an upgrade on slightly unconvincing performers like Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo, while even Levi Colwill hasn’t been quite at his best in recent games.

Liverpool are also keen on Murillo, as sources recently told CaughtOffside, so that could be one to watch as he’d make an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk, who is also nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Still, Forest are clearly going places, so Murillo might do well not to rush out of there unless he’s really sure he’s going to be earning himself the right move.

Murillo wouldn’t necessarily be stepping into the most stable environment at Chelsea, who have chopped and changed both players and managers with great frequency in the last few years.