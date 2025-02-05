Newcastle United poised to agree striker deal after deadline day

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Garang Kuol in action for Newcastle in a pre-season friendly
Garang Kuol in action for Newcastle in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly set to agree to the departure of young striker Garang Kuol in a deal that could go through even after the transfer deadline.

This year’s January window is now over, having actually closed on February 3rd, and the Magpies ended up having a quiet month or so, failing to bring any new names in.

Some Newcastle fans will be disappointed with that, but in the end a lot of clubs, other than notable exceptions like Manchester City and Aston Villa, had pretty quiet windows as well.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

Still, some business for NUFC supporters to look out for now is with Kuol, who could be on his way to Macarthur FC.

The talented 20-year-old hasn’t really had much playing time since moving to St James’ Park, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that his future is now in some doubt.

Garang Kuol to return to Australia?

Garang Kuol celebrates scoring in a penalty shoot-out
Garang Kuol celebrates scoring in a penalty shoot-out (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

According to Shields Gazette, Kuol could head back to Australia, with talks having already taken place over a potential loan deal.

Kuol joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners back in 2023, but he hasn’t developed as expected, and it might do him some good to have a spell away from the club for a little while.

That would either give the youngster some experience and help him come back to Newcastle a better player, or it would put him in the shop window and help attract potential suitors for a permanent deal later on.

More Stories / Latest News
Lautaro Martinez and Mikel Arteta
After quiet January, Arsenal prepare stunning €120m transfer swoop for the summer
Mikel Arteta smiles during Girona vs Arsenal
Exclusive: The Arsenal player easing concerns about the club’s lack of January signings
Kai Havertz and Alvaro Morata
Arsenal were offered 2x Champions League winner but Arteta sees Havertz as better in key area

Some Newcastle fans will be disappointed that things haven’t worked out with Kuol, but the club looks to be generally moving in the right direction with its recruitment.

Not every youngster will perform as expected, but this was a deal worth trying and perhaps similar ones will work out better in future.

More Stories Garang Kuol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *