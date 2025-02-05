Garang Kuol in action for Newcastle in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly set to agree to the departure of young striker Garang Kuol in a deal that could go through even after the transfer deadline.

This year’s January window is now over, having actually closed on February 3rd, and the Magpies ended up having a quiet month or so, failing to bring any new names in.

Some Newcastle fans will be disappointed with that, but in the end a lot of clubs, other than notable exceptions like Manchester City and Aston Villa, had pretty quiet windows as well.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

Still, some business for NUFC supporters to look out for now is with Kuol, who could be on his way to Macarthur FC.

The talented 20-year-old hasn’t really had much playing time since moving to St James’ Park, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that his future is now in some doubt.

Garang Kuol to return to Australia?

According to Shields Gazette, Kuol could head back to Australia, with talks having already taken place over a potential loan deal.

Kuol joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners back in 2023, but he hasn’t developed as expected, and it might do him some good to have a spell away from the club for a little while.

That would either give the youngster some experience and help him come back to Newcastle a better player, or it would put him in the shop window and help attract potential suitors for a permanent deal later on.

Some Newcastle fans will be disappointed that things haven’t worked out with Kuol, but the club looks to be generally moving in the right direction with its recruitment.

Not every youngster will perform as expected, but this was a deal worth trying and perhaps similar ones will work out better in future.