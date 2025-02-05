Eddie Howe was hoping for new faces (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe had his sights set on signing a right winger and a centre-back in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Outlet Football Insider has claimed that the former Bournemouth man did want new additions.

Miguel Almirón and Lloyd Kelly both departed, leaving Newcastle with even less depth for the remainder of the season and arguably worse off.

In the final days leading up to the deadline on February 3, it’s thought that the club – who have a chance to reach the League Cup final tonight should they hold their own against Arsenal – explored multiple potential deals, with Howe personally involved in negotiations. However, they were unable to finalise any signings that made financial sense as the club wrestles with PSR.

Instead, Newcastle’s decision-makers opted to cash in on Almiron and Kelly, securing around £30 million to help stabilise the club’s finances. The plan is to reinvest those funds in the summer when Newcastle will once again look to address their long-standing need for a new right winger and centre-back.

Howe had been pushing for reinforcements well before the January window, but after missing out on his targets, he now faces a tough second half of the 2024-25 campaign with a depleted squad.

Newcastle face Premier League rivalry for Marc Guehi

One of Newcastle’s top defensive targets last summer was Marc Guehi, but Crystal Palace refused to negotiate a deal. The club ultimately decided against reviving their pursuit in January, but interest remains high. And according to the same report via Football Insider, Liverpool and Arsenal are expected to enter the race for Guehi in the upcoming transfer window.

Jacob Murphy remains Newcastle’s starting right winger, but the club has been eager to upgrade the position. With no new arrivals this winter, Murphy will continue to shoulder the responsibility for now. There is a great concern over if any of their starting XI gets injured.

Head coach Eddie Howe said recently of the club’s activity in the winter window: “We knew this window – barring something huge happening that we didn’t expect – would be a window that we didn’t recruit in.