Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell didn't manage to bring in anyone Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Newcastle United had a quiet January transfer window, bringing in no signings, but that doesn’t necessarily mean their business is done just yet.

Despite being linked with several players, the Magpies didn’t bring in any new signings before the window shut. However, they did see some movement in the other direction, with Miguel Almiron sealing a permanent move to Atlanta United in MLS and Lloyd Kelly edging closer to a switch to Juventus.

While the Premier League deadline passed on Monday night, Newcastle still can dip into the free-agent market reports the Chronicle. Clubs can sign players who are currently without a team, as long as they haven’t played for another club since the window closed.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

Whether Newcastle will explore this route remains to be seen, but one area they might consider strengthening is central defence, especially after last summer’s unsuccessful pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who was also the subject of a failed by Tottenham Hotspurs.

A couple of experienced centre-backs are currently available. Former Manchester City and Lyon defender Jason Denayer is a free agent after leaving Saudi club Al Fateh last month, while ex-Leicester City man Daniel Amartey has been without a club since parting ways with Besiktas in September.

If Newcastle are in the market for a forward, there are also a few intriguing names available. Ryan Kent, is still without a club after mutually terminating his contract with Fenerbahce last October. Meanwhile, former Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder is also up for grabs. The French international, who left the Ligue 1 last summer after his contract expired, remains without a club despite scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances last season.

Eddie Howe places trust in current players at Newcastle

Head coach Howe said recently of the club’s business: “We knew this window – barring something huge happening that we didn’t expect – would be a window that we didn’t recruit in.