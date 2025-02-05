“There was blood everywhere” – Manchester United legend’s 50th birthday party turns ugly as police investigate shocking incident

Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A drunken guest is said to have ruined the 50th birthday celebrations of Manchester United legend Nicky Butt last week.

The former Red Devils midfielder invited some big-name guests such as his old teammates David Beckham and Gary Neville to his party, but things turned ugly when one unnamed guest got into a scrap with a security guard.

According to the Sun, a fight broke out outside the venue, with a drunken guest reported to have been urinating against a wall.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

When a security guard approached the individual in question, he headbutted him and seemingly did some real damage to his face.

Nicky Butt’s birthday party ruined by drunken guest’s violence

A guest told the Sun: “The guard went to have a word with the guy causing offence and was then head-butted in the face.

“There was blood everywhere and people were shocked as the guard came inside with his face in a total mess. It’s the very last place you would expect to hear of that kind of behaviour going on.

“Soho Farmhouse is very upmarket and fashionable. This kind of incident is certainly not a regular occurrence there. The other guests and staff alike were all shocked about what happened. It ruined a lovely day.”

Butt will no doubt be disappointed to see his big party ruined like this, and one can only hope the security guard who was assaulted is not doing too badly.

Butt made 387 appearances for Man Utd during a fine career at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and numerous other major honours.

The former England international was one of the famous ‘Class of ’92’, but has perhaps been overshadowed by the likes of Beckham and Neville, as well as other club legends like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.