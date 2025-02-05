Fabrizio Romano names two clubs Manchester United beat to exciting signing

Ruben Amorim, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Ben Roberts, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United moved fast to sign Patrick Dorgu this January as they were keen to anticipate both Napoli and Juventus in the race for the young left-back’s signature.

The Denmark international recently made the move from Lecce to Man Utd in the winter window, with Fabrizio Romano now providing further details about the deal.

The talented 20-year-old impressed during his time in Serie A, so it’s not surprising to see a number of big clubs were keen on him.

See below as Romano says both Juve and Napoli wanted Dorgu for the summer, with United able to snap him up on a £40k-a-week deal…

?? Patrick Dorgu will start earning £40k a week at Man United, then his salary will grow in the final seasons. Man United wanted to get deal done in January as they were aware of Napoli and Juventus both keen on Dorgu for summer transfer window. pic.twitter.com/JNWRSWY4jC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2025

It seems clear that Dorgu could have had a number of options available to him, so United did well to get this deal done in the middle of the season to ensure they didn’t miss out.

A new left-back of this type was clearly badly needed at Old Trafford, with new manager Ruben Amorim inheriting a struggling squad that isn’t that well suited to his preferred 3-4-3 tactical set-up.

Patrick Dorgu should make a fine signing for Manchester United

Dorgu looks like he should slot in well as a left wing-back for MUFC, giving the club a much-needed upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw in that position.

Tyrell Malacia also looks unlikely to have much of a future at the club after a lack of playing time and a loan move to PSV Eindhoven this winter.

United fans will hope Dorgu can end up having a fine career with them, and the fact that Juventus and Napoli were also really keen on him suggests they’ve done well to bring him in.

Still, United have been here before and signed some exciting players who proved to be flops, so time will tell if this deal works out better than some of the others that got fans’ hopes up in recent years.