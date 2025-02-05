Harry Kane could make a welcome comeback to the Premier League (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Harry Kane does have a release clause in his Bayern Munich deal, according to reports.

The Telegraph say that even though the player’s representatives have remained tight-lipped following a report by Bild, such a clause does exist, potentially paving the way for a Premier League return in the future.

The 31-year-old is reportedly very happy in Germany and has no intention of activating the clause anytime soon. But with top English clubs already aware of its existence, it could become a key factor should he ever consider a move back to the Premier League.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving”

One major twist in the situation is Tottenham’s involvement. Spurs have a matching right, meaning that if a rival club triggers Kane’s release clause, they would have the opportunity to match the offer. Ultimately, the decision would rest with Kane himself, who would have to choose between a fresh challenge or a return to North London, where he spent nearly two decades and became the club’s all-time leading scorer.

For now, though, Kane is fully focused on his first season with Bayern, where he has made an instant impact in the Bundesliga. But with Premier League interest brewing, his long-term future may not be as clear-cut as it once seemed.

Harry Kane could head back to Tottenham Hotspurs



Kane joined Bayern Munich on a four-year deal worth £100 million in August 2023, with Tottenham securing a first-option agreement as part of the transfer. This clause would only come into play if Bayern decided to sell Kane and if the striker himself wanted to return to Spurs.