Harry Kane points
Harry Kane could make a welcome comeback to the Premier League (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Harry Kane does have a release clause in his Bayern Munich deal, according to reports.

The Telegraph say that even though the player’s representatives have remained tight-lipped following a report by Bild, such a clause does exist, potentially paving the way for a Premier League return in the future.

The 31-year-old is reportedly very happy in Germany and has no intention of activating the clause anytime soon. But with top English clubs already aware of its existence, it could become a key factor should he ever consider a move back to the Premier League.

One major twist in the situation is Tottenham’s involvement. Spurs have a matching right, meaning that if a rival club triggers Kane’s release clause, they would have the opportunity to match the offer. Ultimately, the decision would rest with Kane himself, who would have to choose between a fresh challenge or a return to North London, where he spent nearly two decades and became the club’s all-time leading scorer.

For now, though, Kane is fully focused on his first season with Bayern, where he has made an instant impact in the Bundesliga. But with Premier League interest brewing, his long-term future may not be as clear-cut as it once seemed.

Harry Kane could head back to Tottenham Hotspurs

Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany
Harry Kane’s goal-scoring exploits have continued (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Kane joined Bayern Munich on a four-year deal worth £100 million in August 2023, with Tottenham securing a first-option agreement as part of the transfer. This clause would only come into play if Bayern decided to sell Kane and if the striker himself wanted to return to Spurs.

However, there’s no set buyback price in the club’s agreement, meaning they would still need to trigger Kane’s release clause or negotiate a fee with Bayern. If another club activated his release clause, Spurs would have to decide whether to match the offer and hope Kane chooses a return to north London.

Since moving to Germany, Kane has been on fire, scoring 70 goals in 72 appearances for Bayern. In November, he became the fastest player to hit 50 Bundesliga goals, breaking Erling Haaland’s previous record. With Bayern sitting six points clear at the top of the table, he’s also on track to win his first major trophy.

