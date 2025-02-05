Report: West Ham consider for shock summer transfer for Man United striker

Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Crystal Palace FC at London Stadium
Graham Potter is looking ahead of the summer transfer window (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
West Ham United are keeping an eye on Rasmus Hojlund as a potential summer signing, according to reports. 

If the Hammers are unable to make Evan Ferguson’s loan move permanent, TeamTalk states that they are planning ahead for the next transfer window – with the former Atalanta forward being one of the first names on the shortlist.

Graham Potter was pleased to bring in Ferguson during the winter transfer window, reuniting with the talented young striker for the rest of the season. After a frustrating time at Brighton, the 20-year-old will be eager to make an impact at the London Stadium and prove his worth in Claret and Blue.

If Ferguson impresses, West Ham’s priority will be securing him on a permanent deal. However, if that falls through, it’s thought that Hojlund could become a serious option as they look to strengthen their attack for the long term.

Rasmus Hojlund eyed as Evan Ferguson alternative

Rasmus Hojlund in action for Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t found his feet at Manchester United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Hojlund has admirers at West Ham, and a summer move could be on the cards if Ferguson proves unattainable, it is thought. The 22-year-old has struggled to meet expectations since his £72 million move to Manchester United from Atalanta in 2023, even under multiple managers.

It’s thought Ruben Amorim is reportedly unconvinced by the Danish striker and United are open to letting him go, though they accept they won’t recoup the full amount they paid for him.

TeamTalk say that £40 million bid could be enough to tempt United into a deal if Højlund’s form doesn’t improve. Juventus and several Serie A clubs are also monitoring his situation closely.

While West Ham are keen on Hojlund, they won’t overpay for any target. The club has missed out on signings in previous windows because they refused to meet inflated asking prices, with Bournemouth recently beating them to 18-year-old Lorient striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

